Margie Sue Moses
Margie Sue Moses, 84, of Talladega passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park with Bro. Josh Henderson officiating. Sue, one of ten siblings, was a native of Centre, AL and lived in Talladega, AL since 1962. She was an active member of Southside Baptist Church and was the owner/operator of Sue Sue's Daycare. She was an avid baker and cooked countless cakes for her church, weddings, and celebrations. Mrs. Moses is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Vernon Moses. She is survived by daughters, Paige Herren (Kirk), Angie Barnes (John); sons, Gary Moses (Marie), Jeff Moses (Sonya), Todd Moses; brother, Hugh Morgan; grandchildren, Lacy, Lindsey, Holly, Hillary, Josh, Emilie, Alyson, Chloe, Morgan, Marley, Maggie; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church Building Fund, 1101 Cherry Street, Talladega, AL 35160. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.

Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pine Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
