Marian Phillips Rogers, 91, of Talladega passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 3:00 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Talladega with Minnie Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

Mrs. Rogers was a native of Etowah County but has lived most of her life in Talladega. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Talladega and the Kate Clardy Sunday School Class for over 50 years, and served on the church council. She was a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry for many years. She was a sweet servant of Christ and love by all that met her smile.

Mrs. Rogers enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, and being surrounded by her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was an amazing cook, and always had a big meal ready for her family at every holiday.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life of 51 years, James "Jimmy" Rogers; her parents, Beulah and Jack Phillips; sisters Arazell Barnes, Mae Rolles, Lois Copeland, Mary Ella Dyer, Inez Bethel, and brothers, Al Phillips and James Phillips.

She is survived by her daughter, Frieda Rogers Meacham (Anthony); son, Phillip James Rogers (Alicia); grandchildren, Emily Marian Meacham Finck (Macy), Payton Wirt Rogers (Hannah), April Sims Rogers (Heath Fite), Phillip Evan Rogers (Elizabeth), James Myers Rogers (Rebecca), Madison Deshields Meacham (Elizabeth), William Anthony Meacham, Jr. (Sally); great-grandchildren, William Alexander Finck, Savannah James Finck, Zona Bray Rogers, Marian Adele Rogers, Margot Sims Fite, Seth Hollis Meacham, Cole Deshields Meacham, William Nathaniel Meacham, and Virginia Brooke Meacham.

Pallbearers will be Bob Myrick and her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are the Fellowship Sunday School Class of First United Methodist Church of Talladega.

A very special thank you to caregivers Sundra Williams, Barbara

