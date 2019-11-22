Funeral Service for Mrs. Marie Borden,80, will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 @ 11:00 am, from the Saint John Missionary Baptist Church with the Pastor Jerry Jones, Eulogist, Rev. Rodger Holtzclaw, Pastor. Interment will be in the Pine Grove Church Cemetery. Mrs. Borden passed away Friday, November 15, at her residence. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, John Redmond and Odetha Thomas; her husband Leonza Borden; three daughters, Carmen, Sheryl, and Angela Borden; one son, Leonza Borden Jr.; three sisters, Mary Seals, Annie Johnson and Dorothy Leonard; two brothers, Ernest and Robert Redmond. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Lance (Judy Caldwell) Borden of Sylacauga, AL; Kalvin (Lisa Pearson) Borden of Sylacauga, AL; one daughter, Teresa (Jerry) Jones of Sylacauga, AL; one special niece, Loretta (Thomas) Threatt of Atlanta GA; one sister, Linda Kendrick of Boston MA; three brothers, Willie and Larry Redmond of Boston, MA, London Wayne Thomas of California; nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and a special friend, Mrs. Inez Hart. Public viewing will be held today 1-8 pm in the Sunset Chapel of Remembrance. Mrs. Borden will lie instate one hour prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to Sunset Memorial Chapel, Inc. www.sunsetmc.com
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 22, 2019