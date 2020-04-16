The Daily Home

Marilyn Montgomery Dates

Service Information
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL
36201
(256)-236-0319
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Obituary
Graveside service for Marilyn Montgomery Dates 55, will be Friday, April 17, at 1 pm at the Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs Dates danced away on April 11, 2020. She graduated for Lincoln High School in 1982. Survivors include her children: Sherman Montgomery, Tanisha Montgomery, Rontresha (John) Davis, Marilyn Hawkins, Ronald Hawlins, Jr.; 7 grandchildren; her mother: Sarah C. Beavers; siblings: Rodney Montgomery, Melody Vaughn, Shirley (John) Tucker, Earnestine (Michael) Carter, Yvonne (Ervin) Hall, Robert, Jr. (Ino) Montgomery, Michael Montgomery, Melissa (Theodore) Hayes, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Montgomery.
Anniston Funeral Service
Jeffrey C. Williams
256-236-0319
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 16, 2020
