Graveside service for Marion Garrett Stephens Jr. , 82, will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with Bro. Milton Smith officiating. Mr. Stephens died Monday. February 3, 2020 at Clay County Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Garrett Stephens, Sr. and Erma Maurene Stephens. Mr. Stephens owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Childersburg for 60 years. He is survived by his son, Danny (Sundra) Stephens; two daughters, Robin Stephens, Vickie (Glenn) Finch; three grandchildren, Daniel Levi Stephens, Breanna Hassell, and Jack Hassell. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St Jude's at 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105 Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 6, 2020