Pell City- Mr. Mark Callahan, Jr., 38, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on June 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond (Jacqueline) Callahan.
He is survived by his wife, Racheal Callahan; sons, Grayson Tray and Justin Oaks; daughters, Breanna Callahan and Julia Callahan; parents, Mark and Renee Callahan; sisters, Treana Stines, Morgan Callahan and Cheyenne Callahan; father-in-law, John Richardson & Tommy Lolies; Mother in law Sandi Lolies, grandparents, Carl (Peggy) Erb.
The memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City.
The family will receive friends Friday from 2:00- 3:00 pm at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
JUN
12
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
