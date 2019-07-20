Funeral Service for Martha Ann Hester Waites, 81, of Oxford will be held at 11am on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Pastor Robert Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Ohatchee, AL. The family will receive friends from 3-5pm on Sunday evening at the funeral home. Mrs. Waites passed away at her home on July 18th, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Ann Henson of Albertville, AL, Sheila Diane Marquez, Cynthia Renee Holt and Mark Brown, and Jennifer Lynn Pavon - all of Oxford AL; 13 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren and two on the way; and sister Vera Gay Chockpoyah. She is preceded in death by her husbands Columbus Floyd Hester and Jerry Floyd Waites; sister Betty Ruth Barksdale. Pallbearers will be Cory Edwards, Roger Anell, Elijah Holt, Miguel Holt, Erick Flores, and Dominic Velazquez. Alternate will be LaMarcus Miller, Roberto Andrade, Mark Brown, Chris Edwards, and Fortino Lagunes. Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Daily Home on July 20, 2019