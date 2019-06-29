Funeral service for Martha Bentley Burchell, age 83, of Childersburg will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel with the Rev. Larry Morrison officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-2 at the funeral home. Mrs. Burchell passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband: Mahlon Burchell, father: William Otis Bentley, mother: Rosa Lee Bentley, and son: Gregg Myers. Mrs. Burchell is survived by her son: David Myers (Donna), grandchildren: Matt Myers (Autumn), Haley Weldon (Corey), great grandchildren: Mason Myers, Sammie Myers, Mahlon Myers, Colter Myers, and Bentley Weldon. Pallbearers will be Matt Myers, Mason Myers, Corey Weldon, Glenn Estes, Stacey Landry, and Shane Darling. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 29, 2019