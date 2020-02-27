A celebration of life for Martha Brownfield Borden, 80, will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Roger Holtzclaw, officiating. Burial will be held Harper Springs Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, 1:00PM to 8:00PM, family hour 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the funeral home. Ms. Borden departed this walk of life on February 25, 2020 at Brookwood Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, five sons, Lloyd (Gwen) Brownfield of Sylacauga, AL; Leander Brownfield of Talladega, AL; Clyde (Francine) Borden, Don Edward Borden, Jim Stanley (Bonnie) Borden all of Sylacauga, AL; three daughters, Ola Mae Hunter of Detroit, MI; Priscilla Bell and Anglea (Andy) Scott both of Sylacauga, AL; one daughter in law, Mary Riggins Borden of Sylacauga, AL; special cousin, Roy Bell of Sylacauga, AL; twenty eight grandchildren, forty nine great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in The Daily Home from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020