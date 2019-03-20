Martha Jane Dean, 80, of Munford, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Funeral service was held in the Chapel of Talladega Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19 at 1 p.m. Rev. Shane Hughes officiated. Burial followed at Limbaugh Chapel Cemetery. Mrs. Dean was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived there until 1977 when she relocated to Alabama. She was Protestant by faith and attended Limbaugh Chapel. She was a former member of the Bridge Club in Cleveland, Ohio. Mrs. Dean is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Dean; her parents, Thomas and Katherine Scott; brothers, Niel, Thomas, Frank, Jimmy, and Scott; sister, Sally and 2 infant sisters. She is survived by her son, George R. (Patricia) Vana; daughters, Christine M. Griffin, Jimmie Nell (James) Mathis, Hilda Dean (Mike) Doucet; Kathy (Kenneth) Stamps, and Katy White; sister, Margaret (Paul) Reed; as well as 16 grandchildren, 39 great grand-children, and 4 great-great grand-children. Pallbearers will be Christopher Bishop, Joshua Bishop, Allen Bishop, Jamey Davis, Brett Davis, and P. J. Thrower. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Hughes and Cody Hughes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Cancer Research. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 20, 2019