Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Jane Dean. View Sign

Martha Jane Dean, 80, of Munford, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Funeral service was held in the Chapel of Talladega Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19 at 1 p.m. Rev. Shane Hughes officiated. Burial followed at Limbaugh Chapel Cemetery. Mrs. Dean was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived there until 1977 when she relocated to Alabama. She was Protestant by faith and attended Limbaugh Chapel. She was a former member of the Bridge Club in Cleveland, Ohio. Mrs. Dean is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Dean; her parents, Thomas and Katherine Scott; brothers, Niel, Thomas, Frank, Jimmy, and Scott; sister, Sally and 2 infant sisters. She is survived by her son, George R. (Patricia) Vana; daughters, Christine M. Griffin, Jimmie Nell (James) Mathis, Hilda Dean (Mike) Doucet; Kathy (Kenneth) Stamps, and Katy White; sister, Margaret (Paul) Reed; as well as 16 grandchildren, 39 great grand-children, and 4 great-great grand-children. Pallbearers will be Christopher Bishop, Joshua Bishop, Allen Bishop, Jamey Davis, Brett Davis, and P. J. Thrower. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Hughes and Cody Hughes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Cancer Research. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services. Martha Jane Dean, 80, of Munford, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Funeral service was held in the Chapel of Talladega Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19 at 1 p.m. Rev. Shane Hughes officiated. Burial followed at Limbaugh Chapel Cemetery. Mrs. Dean was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived there until 1977 when she relocated to Alabama. She was Protestant by faith and attended Limbaugh Chapel. She was a former member of the Bridge Club in Cleveland, Ohio. Mrs. Dean is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Dean; her parents, Thomas and Katherine Scott; brothers, Niel, Thomas, Frank, Jimmy, and Scott; sister, Sally and 2 infant sisters. She is survived by her son, George R. (Patricia) Vana; daughters, Christine M. Griffin, Jimmie Nell (James) Mathis, Hilda Dean (Mike) Doucet; Kathy (Kenneth) Stamps, and Katy White; sister, Margaret (Paul) Reed; as well as 16 grandchildren, 39 great grand-children, and 4 great-great grand-children. Pallbearers will be Christopher Bishop, Joshua Bishop, Allen Bishop, Jamey Davis, Brett Davis, and P. J. Thrower. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Hughes and Cody Hughes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Cancer Research. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services. Funeral Home Talladega Funeral Home

65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843

Talladega , AL 35160

(256) 362-0111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close