Mrs. Martha N. Lowery, 74, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on March 1, 2019 in Birmingham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley David Lowery, a son, Stanley Curtis Lowery, and her parents, David and Cleo Palmer. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Melvin) Gillison; sons, John (Senna) Lowery and Richie (Natalie) Lowery; brother, Harry (Sherry) Palmer; grandchildren, Steven, Matthew, and Brittany Gillison, Miranda York, Andrew Duncan, J.J. and Samantha Lowery, and Kenny and Tiffany Lowery; and nine great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City with the Rev. Johnny Cook officiating. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 6, 2019