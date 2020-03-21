Graveside service for Martha S. Williams, age 76, of Childersburg will be Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2PM at Greenhill Cemetery with the Rev. Rodney Frost officiating. Ms. Williams passed away March 19, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Ray Williams, sister: JoAnn Millender and two brother-in-laws: Dwight Millender and Walter Savage. She graduated from the University of Alabama and was retired school teacher of 30 years with the Birmingham City Schools System. She is survived by her daughter: Tracy Albright (Raymond), sisters: Nell Savage, Mary Strickland, grandchildren: Cory Williams (Kamin), Anthony Williams (Tina), Stephen Williams, Tiffany Joiner (Tighe), great grandchildren: Skyler Williams, Braydon Williams, Hudson Ray Williams, Vera Claire Williams, Bentley Joiner, Britton Hamilton, Zander Hamilton, special nieces: Jamie Lauren Lambert, Khloe Ann Smith, nieces: Cathy Holley, Cynthia Baird, Peggy McInnish, LeeAnn Lambert and several additional nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Cory Williams, Anthony Williams, Stephen Williams, Ray Smith, Eugene Ray and Jackie Love. Online condolences can be left at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 21, 2020