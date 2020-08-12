1/1
Martha Sue Huston
Martha Sue Huston, age 73 of Childersburg, passed away August 9, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel with Lee Walton officiating. Burial will follow in Childersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12 at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. She is survived by her daughter, Chrissie Huston, Shelia Haynes (Burt) and Lisa Fields (John); sister, Linda Woods; grandchildren, Madison Huston, Savannah Michael, Houston Fields, Brayden Haynes, Casen Fields, Mason Haynes, J.T. Fields and William Haynes. Sue was a lifelong resident of Childersburg, AL. She was a member of the Childersburg High School class of 1965. She married her sweetheart in 1969. They enjoyed traveling to the mountains and camping. She worked as a bookkeeper and accountant. Sue loved being "Momma" to the girls and "Mawmaw" to the grandkids. She was the baseball score keeper, the cheerleading coach, the band booster mama, and biggest supporter of her family. She was a listening ear to anyone who needed advice at her table. She was loved by everyone and a stranger to no one. To know her was to love her. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 12, 2020.
