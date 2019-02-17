Funeral service for Martha Watts Duncan will be at noon, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. Her family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. David Gaither will be officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park.
Mrs. Duncan was a lifelong resident of Talladega County and a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Talladega. She was devoted to God, her family, friends and church. A loving mother and grandmother who adored her grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with them.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward O. and Eula Watts.
Mrs. Duncan's survivors are her sons, Brian E. Duncan (Tammy), Kenneth O. Duncan (Rhonda); brothers, David Watts (Wanda), Joe Watts (Martha); grandchildren, Brianna Duncan, Amber Duncan, Rodney Duncan, Samuel Duncan, Levi Duncan; great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 17, 2019