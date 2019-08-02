Funeral service for Martin Paul Rawson, 62, will be today, August 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Midway Memory Gardens Chapel with Bro. Mark Hicks officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Mr. Rawson went home to be with Jesus Friday, July 26, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Clela Rawson; first wife, Brita Luann Rawson; granddaughter, Serenity Mitchell; and brother, Edward Rawson. He is survived by his wife, Annie Rawson, of Talladega; four daughters, Ginnilee Feldtman, and husband, Tony, of Ohatchee, Callie Mitchell, and husband, Shane, of Lincoln, Bethy Rawson, of Lincoln; and, Miranda Bryant, and husband, Reagan, of Lithia Springs, GA.; one stepdaughter, Connie Harvell of Munford; two sisters, Pat Wheeler, of Terrehaute, IN and, Julie Warner, of Mt. Pleasant, MI; one brother, Jon Rawson of Spring, TX; one stepbrother, Mark Hicks of Weaver; seven grandchildren Ryleigh, Bridget, Pheonix, Lily, Andrea, Reagan, and Brita; five bonus grandchildren, Hayden, Cayton, Michah, Zane, and Cody. Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 2, 2019