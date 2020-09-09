Funeral service for Marvin C. Gober, age 89, of Childersburg will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2PM at the First Baptist Church of Childersburg with the Rev. Skip Parvin officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Mr. Gober passed away September 7, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his brother: William Wesley Gober Jr., sisters: Joyce Ann Gober LeCroy, Gloria Jean Gober Wisdom and grandson: Jason Floyd. He retired from Kimberly-Clark then volunteered for the Campers on Mission Work. Survivors are his wife: JoAnn Gober, daughters: Merry Ann Floyd, Patsy Jo Hightower, Glenda Kay Pellum, Wanda Faye Smith, Sandra Nanette Trice, brothers: Bill Gober, JW Gober, Bobby Lee Gober, sister: Helen Gober Hawk, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 4 on the way. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church in Childersburg. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com
Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.