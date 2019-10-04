Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Earl Wesson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL 35150 (256)-245-1616 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL Service 3:00 PM Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Earl Wesson, Sr., 88, went home to his Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mavies Wesson, brothers, Ralph, Frank, Lowell and Wallace Wesson, sisters Vera Therin, Louise Martin, and Marie Boone, and his bride of 64 years, Glennie Blalock Wesson. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Belinda Ray (Ronnie), Marvin Earl Wesson Jr. (Marilyn), Sheree Rayfield (Pete); grandchildren, Ron Ray (Michelle), Mike Wesson (Melissa), Brandy Bocchino (Chris), Jeremy Ray (Lora), and Darby Baird (Seth); great-granddaughters, Rhoni Ray, Anna Ray, Marley Wesson, Maggie Wesson, Makayla Hatcher, Abby Bocchino, Kendall Bocchino, Reagan Ray, Taylor Ray, and Ruthie Grace Baird; great-grandson, Mike Wesson Jr.; brother, Clyde Wesson; sister, Johnnie Ruth Edmondson; and many nieces and nephews. Earl loved his family deeply and was happiest when spending time with them. He was a dedicated employee of Kimberly Clark Corporation retiring after 42 years of service and he was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Childersburg. He loved serving his church, and he loved his church family. Services will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Radney- Marvin Earl Wesson, Sr., 88, went home to his Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mavies Wesson, brothers, Ralph, Frank, Lowell and Wallace Wesson, sisters Vera Therin, Louise Martin, and Marie Boone, and his bride of 64 years, Glennie Blalock Wesson. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Belinda Ray (Ronnie), Marvin Earl Wesson Jr. (Marilyn), Sheree Rayfield (Pete); grandchildren, Ron Ray (Michelle), Mike Wesson (Melissa), Brandy Bocchino (Chris), Jeremy Ray (Lora), and Darby Baird (Seth); great-granddaughters, Rhoni Ray, Anna Ray, Marley Wesson, Maggie Wesson, Makayla Hatcher, Abby Bocchino, Kendall Bocchino, Reagan Ray, Taylor Ray, and Ruthie Grace Baird; great-grandson, Mike Wesson Jr.; brother, Clyde Wesson; sister, Johnnie Ruth Edmondson; and many nieces and nephews. Earl loved his family deeply and was happiest when spending time with them. He was a dedicated employee of Kimberly Clark Corporation retiring after 42 years of service and he was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Childersburg. He loved serving his church, and he loved his church family. Services will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Radney- Smith Chapel with Rev. John Limbaugh officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery in Childersburg, Alabama. Visitation will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Earl Wesson Jr., Ronnie Ray, Ron Ray, Jeremy Ray, Mike Wesson, Seth Baird and Chris Bocchino. The family of Earl Wesson would like to express our sincere appreciation to the staff and employees of Kirkwood by the River for the excellent care and concern and love shown not only to our dad but to our entire family during his illness, to Right at Home Birmingham and Jackie Golden, Patricia Phillips and Phillip Blazer, Affinity Hospice, and special caregivers, Deliliah Edwards, Mary Laverty, Sheila Williams and Wanda Bearden. We Love you all. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Building Fund, First United Methodist Church, Childersburg, Alabama or the Alzheimer's Organization. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services. Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close