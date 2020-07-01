Mary Alline, age 84, passed away on Saturday June 27, 2020. Mary was born September 21, 1935 to Lilly Jane Hutton Mellon and Grady Mellon. Mary is survived by her sons Roy Stewart (Janice), Gary Stewart (Cindy Price), and Jimmy Stewart; her grandchildren Kevin Stewart, Matthew Stewart, and Gary Wayne Stewart; her sisters Shirley Burchfield, Gladys Foster, Clara McDill and sister Pearl Stewart. She also leaves 4 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins to cherish her memory. Mary was preceded in death by her husband John H. Stewart; father Grady Mellon; mother Lilly Jane Hutton Mellon; mother-in-law Annie Stewart and father-in-law Joe Stewart; sisters Christine Forester, Jessie Gallahar; and brothers Roland Mellon and Clarence Mellon. A visitation for Mary will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Radney-Smith Funeral Home, 320 North Elm Avenue, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. Following the visitation will be a graveside service at 3:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Westover, AL. Officiating the service will be Bro. Delford Isbell. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 1, 2020.