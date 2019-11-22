Funeral ceremony for Mary Ann Borden , 71, of Talladega, Al. will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Cortney D. Keith, officiating and Reverend Edward S. Bolton, Sr., Eulogist. Burial will fellow in Lane Chapel Cemetery. Viewing will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1-6 PM at the Chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Ms. Borden remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. Survivors include: three sons, Donald (Kay) Borden, Rodney (Unlander) Borden, and Terrance (Lashanda) Borden; two sisters, Margie M. Whitson, Patricia D. Borden, and one brother, Elijah Borden, Jr; all of Talladega Alabama; five step-children, Andrea (Laquita) Dye, Valerie Dye, Melanie Dye, Jack (Glenda) Dye, and Marsha Cameron, all of Talladega Alabama; four special sons, Douglas Cook, Daniel Simmons, Anthony Curry, and Dale Morris; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lula Mae Maxwell Borden, father, Elijah Borden Sr; and four brothers, L. M. Maxwell, William L. Maxwell, Josephus Maxwell, Willie Lee Borden; best friend, Exie Lee Maxwell; two step sons, Mickey Lamond Dye and Nicholas Cameron. Goodson Funeral Home Inc. directing 256.237.9771.