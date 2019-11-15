A celebration of life for Mrs. Mary Davis "Cookie" Curry, 70, will be held on Saturday, November 16th at Coosa Valley Baptist Church, Vincent, AL at 11:00 AM. with Rev. Willie J. Posey, officiating. Burial will be held in Coosa Valley Church Cemetery, Vincent, AL. Visitation will be held Friday 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Curry gained her wings on November 6, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories, three loving sons, Roderick White, Fabian (Tanesha) White both of Vincent, AL; Melvin (Jasmine) White, Jr. of Montgomery, AL; three daughters, Hytha Smith of Talladega, AL; Lestring Smith of Alpine, AL; and Tiara (Degi) Curry Fomby of Vincent, AL; grandchildren, Jameia White of Vincent, AL; Morgan White of Montgomery, AL; Mayra White, Jordan Jones both of Talladega, AL; Maliyah Curry Tyrice, Degi, Jr. and Mikia Lathon both of Vincent, AL; one sister, Sonya Davis of Detroit, MI; four brothers, Rev. Andrew Davis of Vincent, AL; Sidney Davis, Ronald Davis, and Michael Davis all of Detroit, MI; one uncle, Rev. Floyd O'neal of Cleveland, OH; three aunts, Annie Davis of Vincent, AL; Catherine Davis of Detroit, MI; and Dorothy O'Neal of Cleveland, OH; two sister in laws, Jessie (Roy) Armbrester, and Fannie Fair Curry both of Alpine, AL; two brother in laws, Earnie V. (Ann) Curry of Buffalo, NY; and Benny Curry of Alpine, AL; two nieces, Yolando (Shane) McGee of Jemison, AL; and Andril Lawson of Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 15, 2019