Mary Denise Nix
A celebration of life for Ms. Mary Denise Nix, age 52, will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Bobby L. Harris, officiating. Family hour will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6PM to 7PM at Community Funeral Home. Ms. Nix departed this walk of life on August 13, 2020 at RMC Medical Center, Anniston, AL. She leaves to cherish her loving memories three children, Carlos (Alecia) Nix of Childersburg, AL; Billy (Zahakiyyah) Gamble and Councilwoman Tiffany (Billy) Nix both of Sylacauga, AL; loving mother, Mary C. Nix of Sylacauga, AL; one brother, Amos Nix, Jr.; two sisters, Glenda (Sedrick) Cottingham and Katheline (Lee) Nix; one special grandson, Daveon Nix; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, two aunts, three uncles, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 21, 2020.
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
