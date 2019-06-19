Mrs. Mary Edmondson Nelson age 75 of Childersburg, Al passed away on June 15, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Nelson were held on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at the Childersburg United Methodist Church at 11:00AM. Burial was in Greenhill Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Pangman officiated the service. Survivors are her Children: Rudy Scott and Rhonda Nelson, Randy and Woni Nelson, Ben and Connie Nelson. Grandchildren: Brian Nelson, Tammy Nelson Martinez, Brittany Nelson Parrott, Tiffany Nelson, Randy Nelson Jr., Thomas Nelson and Calan Nelson. Great Grandchildren: Kaden Nelson, Noah Nelson, Harlyn Parrott. Many Nieces and Nephews. Preceded in death by: Husband; Rudy Nelson. Her parents Thomas P. Edmondson and Elizabeth Edmondson and sister; Marie Edmondson. Sibling and Spouses: Minnie Jane and Billy Ricks, Tom and Brenda Edmondson, Lewis and Corky Edmondson, Lois Barnett, Doris and Roger Ricks, Delilia Edwards, Barbara and Charles Coleman. Curtis and Son Funeral Home Childersburg directed the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com
Published in The Daily Home on June 19, 2019