Mary Edna Cardwell, age 54, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Monday June 22, 2020. Mary was born October 2, 1965 to Jennie H. Gillum and John Maxwell Cardwell. Mary is survived by; son Wesley Brasher (Kayla); daughter Jami Buckhannan; and daughter Megan Sanders (Joey); mother Jennie H. Gillum; brother Jonathan Cardwell (Dalisha), sister Jade Cardwell, sister Jennifer Cardwell, sister Deirdre Osbourne (Robert) and sister Janice Maddox (Kevin); 8 Grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by; father John Maxwell Cardwell. A visitation for Mary will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. A funeral service will occur Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Wesley Brasher, Jarred Dale, Blake Kelly, Steve King, Kevin Maddox, Philip Tworivers, Caden Williamson and Oakley Brasher. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com for the Cardwell family. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 24, 2020.