Mary Edna Cardwell
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Edna Cardwell, age 54, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Monday June 22, 2020. Mary was born October 2, 1965 to Jennie H. Gillum and John Maxwell Cardwell. Mary is survived by; son Wesley Brasher (Kayla); daughter Jami Buckhannan; and daughter Megan Sanders (Joey); mother Jennie H. Gillum; brother Jonathan Cardwell (Dalisha), sister Jade Cardwell, sister Jennifer Cardwell, sister Deirdre Osbourne (Robert) and sister Janice Maddox (Kevin); 8 Grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by; father John Maxwell Cardwell. A visitation for Mary will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. A funeral service will occur Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Wesley Brasher, Jarred Dale, Blake Kelly, Steve King, Kevin Maddox, Philip Tworivers, Caden Williamson and Oakley Brasher. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com for the Cardwell family. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Curtis and Son North Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Curtis and Son North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved