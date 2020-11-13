Mary Elizabeth Cheatwood, 80, of Talladega, Alabama passed away on November 10, 2020. Mrs. Cheatwood was a lifelong resident of Talladega and spent much of her life giving back to the community. She was Baptist by faith and a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. She volunteered at the Samaritan House; Citizens Hospital; Red Door Kitchen; Meals on Wheels, among other known establishments. She was a true community servant, loved everyone and never met a stranger. She loved to cook, especially for her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Cheatwood is preceded in death by her father and mother; Jimmie and Rachel Thomas; 2 brothers; Billy Frank Thomas and Ronnie Thomas; 1 sister; Pat Osburn. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Cheatwood; son, Brent Cheatwood (Kim); daughter, Melissa Cheatwood Spencer (Tony); 4 brothers, Jimmie W. Thomas; Jeff L. Thomas (Carolyn); Les Colvin Thomas (Sherron); Lawrence Thomas (Judy); 9 grandchildren; Hunter Spencer; Houston Spencer; Holt Spencer; Hayden Spencer; Gracie Cheatwood; Harrison Cheatwood; Pate Cheatwood; Sallie Cheatwood; Cameron Cheatwood and 3 great grandchildren; Fletcher, Mila and Bowen Spencer. The family will have a graveside service at Pine Hill Memorial Park on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00PM with Pastor Jeff Thomas and Pastor Tony Spencer officiating. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.