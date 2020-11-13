1/1
Mary Elizabeth Cheatwood
Mary Elizabeth Cheatwood, 80, of Talladega, Alabama passed away on November 10, 2020. Mrs. Cheatwood was a lifelong resident of Talladega and spent much of her life giving back to the community. She was Baptist by faith and a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. She volunteered at the Samaritan House; Citizens Hospital; Red Door Kitchen; Meals on Wheels, among other known establishments. She was a true community servant, loved everyone and never met a stranger. She loved to cook, especially for her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Cheatwood is preceded in death by her father and mother; Jimmie and Rachel Thomas; 2 brothers; Billy Frank Thomas and Ronnie Thomas; 1 sister; Pat Osburn. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Cheatwood; son, Brent Cheatwood (Kim); daughter, Melissa Cheatwood Spencer (Tony); 4 brothers, Jimmie W. Thomas; Jeff L. Thomas (Carolyn); Les Colvin Thomas (Sherron); Lawrence Thomas (Judy); 9 grandchildren; Hunter Spencer; Houston Spencer; Holt Spencer; Hayden Spencer; Gracie Cheatwood; Harrison Cheatwood; Pate Cheatwood; Sallie Cheatwood; Cameron Cheatwood and 3 great grandchildren; Fletcher, Mila and Bowen Spencer. The family will have a graveside service at Pine Hill Memorial Park on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00PM with Pastor Jeff Thomas and Pastor Tony Spencer officiating. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pine Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
