Mary Elizabeth Cooper, 76, passed away on January 3, 2020. Graveside service for Mrs. Cooper will be at Pine Hill Memorial Park, Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Jerry Cooper officiating the service. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Usrey Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cooper was a member of Talladega Saddle Club. She was also a member of Bemiston Baptist Church where she was a pianist/organist and a retired educator.
She is survived by her son, Johnny Cooper II (Amy); granddaughter, Katie Adams (Garrison); grandsons, Drew Cooper, Nathan Cooper; brother-in-law, Jerry Cooper; sister-in-law, Sandra Cooper Jones; nephew, Jay Cooper; and cousin, Judy Breckenridge. Mrs. Cooper is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Cooper.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Cooper II, George T. Jackson, Jerry G. Cooper Jr., Drew Cooper, Nathan Cooper, and Joseph C. Bellow.
Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 5, 2020