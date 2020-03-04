Mary Elizabeth Elders, 83 of Talladega passed away February 29, 2020. Funeral services were held 11:00am Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Usrey Funeral home Chapel with burial in Pine Hill Memorial Park. Ray Lloyd officiated the service. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Florence Heath, brothers Eugene, James, O'Neal and Charles Heath, sister Thelma Deisher. She is survived by her Husband John 'Jip" Elders, daughters Rosemary (Mark) Sizemore, Nita (Ricky) Otwell, Teresa (Jerry) Shierling, grandchildren Darrell (Charity) Otwell, Jennifer (Jim) Stanke, Johnathan (Farrah) Coley, Heather (Kevin) Perley, Bethany (Jamey) Davis, Kellie Sizemore, Marcus (Emily) Sizemore, Amber (Jacob) Davis and Chelsea (Colby) Perley, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, brothers Franklin (Katherine) Heath, Paul (Mickey) Heath, Earl (Jane) Heath, Wren (Barbara) Heath, sisters Barbara (Tap) Styers and Betty (Larry) Champion. Mrs. Elders family would like to thank her special caregivers Kim Goins, Angela Granatelli and Southern Care New Beacon Hospice. Pallbearers were Allen Elders, Darrell Otwell, Johnathan Coley, Marcus Sizemore, Kevin Perley, Colby Perley and Jamey Davis. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directed.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 4, 2020