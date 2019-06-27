Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Perdue, 56, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Mrs. Perdue was Baptist by faith and was a lifelong citizen of Talladega. She is preceded in death by her husband, Benny Lee Perdue, and her parents, Cecil and Mildred Freeman. Mrs. Perdue is survived by her son, Ryan Perdue; daughter, Crystal Freeman; brothers, Stephen (Tina) Freeman, Wayne Freeman, Terry Freeman, and Billy (Peggy) Freeman; as well as five grandchildren. Talladega Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on June 27, 2019