Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Perdue, 56, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Mrs. Perdue was Baptist by faith and was a lifelong citizen of Talladega. She is preceded in death by her husband, Benny Lee Perdue; son, Stephen Mark Perdue; and her parents, Cecil and Mildred Freeman. Mrs. Perdue is survived by her son, Ryan (Brittany) Perdue; daughter, Chrystal Freeman; brothers, Stephen (Tina) Freeman, Wayne Freeman, Terry Freeman (Annette Freeman), and Billy (Peggy) Freeman; mother-in-law, Becky (Jesse) Bridges; brother-in-law, Todd (Crystal) Perdue; sisters-in-law, Lynn Perdue and Teresa (Tony) Whitten; and grandchildren, Kaleigh Freeman, Kaleb Freeman, Tori Elmore, Kasey Perdue, and Christopher Perdue; nieces, Cynthia Davis, Tera Denson, and Leigh Anne Freeman McKeen; nephews, Johnathan Scott Freeman and Ryan Freeman; and other family and friends. Talladega Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on July 20, 2019