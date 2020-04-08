Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Evelyn Burton. View Sign Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Graveside service Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Evelyn Burton died peacefully in her home in Talladega, AL surrounded by her family on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1917 in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee to Ed- win Wren Ellis and Nellie Abigail (Morris) Ellis. Her husband of 37 years, Roy Clifton Burton, preceded her in death in 1982. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Morris Wren Ellis of Savannah, Georgia. After graduating from Talladega High School in 1935, she attended a business school in Birmingham, Alabama. She went to work as a secretary for the Talladega Cotton Factory, then went on to work as a clerk for the tax collector's office until her retirement in 1976. Mary Evelyn devoted her life to caring for her special needs daughter Linda. With no government funded facilities available, she was one of the original founders of the ARC, a state association for special needs individuals and she served as the ARC treasurer for 30 years. She became a primary fund raiser and through her efforts the Talladega Sunshine Center Program was created to provide a meaningful educational opportunity for special needs citizens. In 1984, the Center was renamed the Burton Developmental Center in honor of Mary Evelyn. She was also instrumental in the creation of Sunshine Saturday, a yearly fundraising event in Talladega for the ARC that has lasted for 44 years. She was a member of Talladega First Baptist Church for over 90 years, a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years, the church librarian and a member of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. She was also a charter member of the Pilot Club and a member of the Talladega Junior Welfare League. She loved her family and friends and traveling near and far. She was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Linda Ellis Burton of Talladega, and Nancy Burton Hanes (Steve) of Peachtree City, Georgia. 