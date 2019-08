Funeral service for Mary Evelyn Haynes, 86, will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 4 pm at Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jim Sims officiating. The family will receive friends 2 hours before the funeral in the chapel. Ms. Haynes went home to be with Jesus Monday, August 26, 2019 at Talladega Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was a native and life-long resident of Talladega and an inspector for AIDB. She was a charter member of Blackberry Lane Community Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Haynes; her parents, John and Fannie Mae Turner; four sons, Billy Haynes, Michael Haynes, Danny Haynes, and Herman Haynes; one sister, Nellie Jane Craighead; and one granddaughter, Sharon Maddox. She is survived by two daughters, Patsey Overton of Columbiana, and Deborah Holley (Alan) of Talladega; one sister, Willie Jean McMichael of Renfroe; seven grandchildren, Patty Maddox, David Overton, Felix Burns, Tiffany Burns, Laura Haynes, Dana Haynes, and Maegan Haynes; 17 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Felix Burns, David Overton, Nathan McInnish, Nick McInnish, Alan Holley, and Joe Overton. Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home will direct the service.