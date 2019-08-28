Funeral service for Mary Evelyn Haynes, 86, will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 4 pm at Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jim Sims officiating. The family will receive friends 2 hours before the funeral in the chapel. Ms. Haynes went home to be with Jesus Monday, August 26, 2019 at Talladega Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was a native and life-long resident of Talladega and an inspector for AIDB. She was a charter member of Blackberry Lane Community Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Haynes; her parents, John and Fannie Mae Turner; four sons, Billy Haynes, Michael Haynes, Danny Haynes, and Herman Haynes; one sister, Nellie Jane Craighead; and one granddaughter, Sharon Maddox. She is survived by two daughters, Patsey Overton of Columbiana, and Deborah Holley (Alan) of Talladega; one sister, Willie Jean McMichael of Renfroe; seven grandchildren, Patty Maddox, David Overton, Felix Burns, Tiffany Burns, Laura Haynes, Dana Haynes, and Maegan Haynes; 17 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Felix Burns, David Overton, Nathan McInnish, Nick McInnish, Alan Holley, and Joe Overton. Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 28, 2019