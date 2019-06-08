Graveside service for Mary Evelyn Shaw Martin Ratchford, age 96, of Childersburg will be Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2PM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Jim Griffin officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 6-8PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Mrs. Ratchford passed away June 6, 2019 at her Childersburg residence. She was a resident of Talladega County and a lifelong member of Tallassahatchie Baptist Church where she taught adult women's Sunday School. She worked as a Nurse's aid at the Sylacauga Hospital from 1964-1984 mainly on third floor in the nursery. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Martin and his wife Kathy, brother, James Shaw of Lodi, CA; grandchildren, Mitzi Smith of Sylacauga, Mark Martin of Jacksonville, FL, Craig Wadsworth of Birmingham, and Brent Wadsworth of San Diego, CA. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dewey Martin and Sorrell Ratchford, daughter, Doris Jean Wadsworth, sister, Pauline Shaw Elliott, brothers, Oscar Shaw, Howard Shaw, Melvin Shaw, father, Oscar Shaw and mother, Thelma Mary Shaw. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 8, 2019