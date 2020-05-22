We note with sadness the passing of Mary Faye Caudle- Boze. Faye died on Saturday, March 14th, 2020, at the age of 95 in Orlando, Florida. The family will have a Celebration of Life for her at a future date when the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Faye will be lovingly remembered by her two sisters, Nell Dobson and Joy Pate, two sons Edward Boze and Ken Boze, her grandchildren Scott Boze and his wife, Jamie, Christopher Boze, Broox Boze and Lee Gray Boze and his wife Brandi, plus her great-grandchildren Ava, Hunter, Lily, Sterling, Adeline, and Faye's longtime friend Douglas Porter. Faye was born in Sylacauga, Alabama, and grew up during the Great Depression and World War II. In those early years she learned adaptation and survival skills that would help her navigate through life. In her youth, her primary ambition was to leave Sylacauga and See The World. And did she ever! Faye met First Lieutenant Wilburn Henry Boze shortly after the War and moved to Houston, Texas, where her first son was born. While her husband worked as a chemist for Texaco Oil, they built a rental duplex. When the Korean War loomed, her husband was called back to active duty. Over the next two years, the Army moved them to a new stateside location every few months including a winter stay in Baraboo, Wisconsin, where her second son arrived. When her husband was shipped to the Korean front, she lived in Tacoma, Washington, for a year before traveling by troop ship to Japan to meet her husband. The next two years were spent exploring Japan and moving between military bases on the Island. The family returned to San Francisco by ship to pick up a new station wagon; and begin another drive across the USA to Aberdeen, Maryland - there were no Interstate Highways in those days. Every change of assignment included vacation days taking side trips to explore the wonders of the USA and to visit her family in Sylacauga. These family visits were a central part of her life. For her sons, they were both the highlights of, and anchor for, their nomadic youth. Nine months after arriving on the East Coast, they drove back to San Francisco and bought a house while Major Boze taught ROTC at Berkeley University. The family visited the sights on the West Coast and the far West between spending a major portion of two summers living in a small Washington hotel room during ROTC Summer Camps. After three years, the family drove back across the Country to New York City to board a military plane to Verdun, France. From Verdun the family explored all of Europe not occupied by Communist Russia for another three years. Upon arriving in France there was a lack of housing for the US military so the family cleaned out the first floor of a 200-year-old-stone house with a garden hose and lots of Clorox. Individual oil space heaters provided warmth in the winter. Hot water for baths was boiled on the gas stove they installed. The top two floors of the house were locked off as it stored the personal items of the owner who had fled to Paris when the Nazis invaded. The basement was very spooky. After France, came 9 months in Leavenworth, Kansas, while Lt Col Boze attended the Command and General Staff College. Their plan for life after the military had been for her husband's last assignment to be in Florida and then retire. Part of that worked out - but not all. For two years, Lt Col Boze was the top military officer at the Orlando Martin Marietta defense plant while he and his wife explored small business opportunities for their retirement years. However, the government did not allow him to retire as scheduled. To keep the pension he earned over 20 years, he had to "volunteer" to fight in Vietnam. This was the third "hot war" of his life. He went, and it was not a good experience. He died at the age of 48 shortly after returning from Southeast Asia. It was a sad passing of a member of America's Greatest Generation. Faye, a widow at 45 with two boys in college and no significant savings nor income, had to restart her life alone. To her credit, she brought a small house with a friend, fixed it up and sold it. She would continue to rehab rental properties successfully for the next 30 plus years. While she had several boyfriends, she never remarried. She did befriend Douglas Porter who helped and cared for her as she aged over her last 20 plus years. Doug was one of the best people to come into her life. As she directed, her remains were cremated. She never gave guidance on what to do with the ashes, except to not bury them. Her youngest son Ken lives in Alaska. He, with the support of family, plan to scatter Mary Faye Boze's ashes from a boat into the ocean current that flows south off the coast of Anchorage. This current travels around the World ... a most fitting tribute for the young girl who wanted to leave her birth place and See The World. May all those mourning Faye's passing find comfort in the knowledge that she will be remembered with love.





