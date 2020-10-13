Graveside Services for Mrs. Mary Faye Lett, age 78 of Lineville, will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mark Kytan officiating.
Mrs. Lett passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home. Born in Talladega, Mrs. Lett lived in Talladega until she graduated from Winterboro High School and married her husband, William Paul Lett in 1962, where they moved to Lineville. She worked for the state in the Circuit clerk's office and also as an insurance clerk in Hospitals for some time. She loved shopping, country line dancing and socializing. She attended many George Strait concerts and was active in events at Concord Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, baking and cooking for her family, and was famous for her baked beans and pies. She loved her family, adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was their "Nona". Mrs. Lett was a member of Concord Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter: Wendy Lett Yarbrough (Andrew) of Athens; two sons: Robbie Lett (Julie) and Dean Lett (Vickie), both of Lineville; 8 grandchildren: Morgan Pate (Taylor), Drew Yarbrough (Camille), Riley Sanford, Jacob Lett (Josie), Ben Yarbrough (Taylor), Lydia Lett, Hanna Lett, and Ethan Lett; three great-grandchildren: Willow Claire Pate, Cash Pate, and Ava Lett; one sister, Dianne Upchurch of Eastaboga; two brothers: Greg Sims (Gail) of Lincoln and Mike Sims (Theresa) of Talladega plus a large extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents: O. C. Sims and Claudean Sprayberry; her husband, Paul Lett; one grandson, Nic Lett; one sister, Helen Thomas; and one brother, Harry Sims. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers are accepted; however, the family would prefer donations to be made to the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. See Scott Sprayberry, (256)-238-3670 for details. Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to benefieldfuneralhome.com