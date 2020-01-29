Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Forest Ferrell Ford. View Sign Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Pine Hill Memorial Park Talladega , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Forest Ferrell Ford 80, passed away Saturday at her daughter's home in Southside, AL. Graveside Services will be held 2:00pm Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Craig Carlisle will officiate service. Her family will receive friends from 12:30 - 1:30pm at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. Mrs. Ford was born in Rome, Georgia to the late George William Ferrell and Jesse Mae "Fronie" Mann Ferrell. She was a 1957 graduate of the Alabama School for the Deaf and a talented cosmetologist working at the Modern Beauty Salon in Talladega, AL. Mary raised her family with her childhood friend and husband the late James "Jim" Ford. Her husband Jim was a career military man and the family moved many times during her life. One of her favorite locations was Japan where she learned new cultures and enjoyed the sights and scenery of a foreign land. Mrs. Ford and her husband enjoyed traveling and took many cruises during her life. The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Meadows and Regency Pointe in Rainbow City, AL for their kindness and friendship the past few years. She is preceded in death by her parents George W. Ferrell and Fronie Mann Ferrell, husband Jim Ford, son James "Jimbo" Ford and sister Blanch Gaynelle Ferrell Miller. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Ford Gordon, granddaughter Faith Gordon, sisters Frankie Christine Ferrell Sherman and Henrietta Ferrell Morris and many nieces and nephews. The family requests donations to the Alabama School for the Deaf and the in lieu of flowers. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 29, 2020

