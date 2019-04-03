Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Henson Warren. View Sign

Mary Henson Warren, age 79, passed away peacefully March 30, 2019 at Clay County hospital. She was born 1939 in Clay County, Alabama to Louis and Lula (Johnson) Henson. Mary loved to love on people. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She was the owner of All American Gun Traders in Ashland, Alabama. For many years Mary volunteered at the Helping Hands ministry in Ashland. It suited her servant heart. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Olene Griffin, Mamie Roberts, Dot Roberts, Howard Henson, and Ed Henson. Mary is survived by her husband, Donald Warren of Ashland, her children Rodney Pitts (Jerri) of Ashland and Katrina Upchurch (David) of Munford, her brother James C. Henson (Nell) of Pell City, her Grandchildren Frank Sharpe of Ashland, Stephanie Honeycutt (Scott) of Talladega, Shane Pitts (Paula) of Columbia, TN, Ron Harrell (Kristin) of Lincoln, Donny Pitts (Amber) of Ashland and Kevin Pitts (Summer) of Hazel Green, 16 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great- Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank Hospice of Clay County, Clay County Nursing Home and Dr. Fischer for the excellent care provided the last few years. Please join us in celebrating her life on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville with Rev. David Holcombe officiating. Her burial will follow in the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Guntertown. Send on-line condolences at benefieldfuneralhome.com Benefield Funeral Home of Lineville is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Benefield Funeral Home of Lineville - Lineville

89076 Highway 9

Lineville , AL 36266

89076 Highway 9
Lineville , AL 36266
256-396-2888

