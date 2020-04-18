Graveside service for Mary Irene Sexton, age 89, will be Monday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery. Ms. Sexton passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Sexton; and daughter, Deborah S. Morris. She is survived by 2 grandchildren, David Anthony McCombs (Angela), Joseph Corey McCombs (Misty); 3 great- grandchildren, Alyssa, Zac, Dylan McCombs. She retired from BellSouth. She loved her family, bridge, reading and was an avid traveler. She traveled over 67 countries, 6 continents, many several times. Volunteered at St. Vincent's St. Clair Hospital over 30 years. Attended St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 18, 2020