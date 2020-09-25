Mary Joyce Kovacs, 82, of Talladega, Alabama passed away on September 22, 2020. Ms. Kovacs was Christian by faith. She was a registered nurse who loved sewing, gardening and flowers. Ms. Kovacs is survived by one son, Steven Lamar Samuels (Bobbie); four daughters, Martha Ann Lewis; Mary Lynn Samuels; Melissa Joyce Cleveland; Wanda Kay Carroll (Brad Brown); five grandchildren, Crystal Dawn Hawkins; Maranda Kay Thompson (Jimmy); Lauren Brittany Cleveland; Justin Buel Carroll (Jessica); and Joseph Ryan Cleveland (Miranda); seven great grandchildren and special friend, Andras Bundy Kovacs. Pallbearers will be Brad Brown; Justin Carroll; Joseph Cleveland; Jimmy Thompson; Eric William Fowler; Robert Prather III; honorary pallbearers: Wendell Cleveland; Steven Lamar Samuels. The family will have a private graveside rite service on Wednesday, September 23,2020 at 1:00 PM with Bro. Cliff Goodwin officiating. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations are made to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store