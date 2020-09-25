1/
Mary Jane Kovacs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Joyce Kovacs, 82, of Talladega, Alabama passed away on September 22, 2020. Ms. Kovacs was Christian by faith. She was a registered nurse who loved sewing, gardening and flowers. Ms. Kovacs is survived by one son, Steven Lamar Samuels (Bobbie); four daughters, Martha Ann Lewis; Mary Lynn Samuels; Melissa Joyce Cleveland; Wanda Kay Carroll (Brad Brown); five grandchildren, Crystal Dawn Hawkins; Maranda Kay Thompson (Jimmy); Lauren Brittany Cleveland; Justin Buel Carroll (Jessica); and Joseph Ryan Cleveland (Miranda); seven great grandchildren and special friend, Andras Bundy Kovacs. Pallbearers will be Brad Brown; Justin Carroll; Joseph Cleveland; Jimmy Thompson; Eric William Fowler; Robert Prather III; honorary pallbearers: Wendell Cleveland; Steven Lamar Samuels. The family will have a private graveside rite service on Wednesday, September 23,2020 at 1:00 PM with Bro. Cliff Goodwin officiating. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations are made to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved