Mary Jo "Granny" Butler, age 68, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020. She was born February 13, 1952 to Hazel Peters and Alfonzo Peters. Mary is survived by; daughter Regina Reeves (Garry); son Robert Lyner; son Randy Lyner (Marenda); son Curtis Butler (Melissa); son Billy Butler; daughter Christy Baird (Jeremy); her special friends Elsie, Carla, and Marie; and her dog, Coco. Mary also leaves 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren to cherish her memories. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Randy Butler; father Alfonzo Peters and mother Hazel Peters; and sister Peggy Mosley. The visitation for Mary Jo Butler will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Radney-Smith Funeral Home, 320 North Elm Avenue, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. The funeral service will occur Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Radney-Smith Chapel with the burial following at Shelvin Rock Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Robbie Lyner, Johnny Butler, Cody Laman, Cody Martin, Lee Taylor, John Tompson, with Timmy Butler and Logan Baird serving as honorary pallbearers.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 3, 2020