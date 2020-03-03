Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo "Granny" Butler. View Sign Service Information Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL 35150 (256)-245-1616 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jo "Granny" Butler, age 68, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020. She was born February 13, 1952 to Hazel Peters and Alfonzo Peters. Mary is survived by; daughter Regina Reeves (Garry); son Robert Lyner; son Randy Lyner (Marenda); son Curtis Butler (Melissa); son Billy Butler; daughter Christy Baird (Jeremy); her special friends Elsie, Carla, and Marie; and her dog, Coco. Mary also leaves 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren to cherish her memories. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Randy Butler; father Alfonzo Peters and mother Hazel Peters; and sister Peggy Mosley. The visitation for Mary Jo Butler will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Radney-Smith Funeral Home, 320 North Elm Avenue, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. The funeral service will occur Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Radney-Smith Chapel with the burial following at Shelvin Rock Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Robbie Lyner, Johnny Butler, Cody Laman, Cody Martin, Lee Taylor, John Tompson, with Timmy Butler and Logan Baird serving as honorary pallbearers. Mary Jo "Granny" Butler, age 68, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020. She was born February 13, 1952 to Hazel Peters and Alfonzo Peters. Mary is survived by; daughter Regina Reeves (Garry); son Robert Lyner; son Randy Lyner (Marenda); son Curtis Butler (Melissa); son Billy Butler; daughter Christy Baird (Jeremy); her special friends Elsie, Carla, and Marie; and her dog, Coco. Mary also leaves 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren to cherish her memories. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Randy Butler; father Alfonzo Peters and mother Hazel Peters; and sister Peggy Mosley. The visitation for Mary Jo Butler will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Radney-Smith Funeral Home, 320 North Elm Avenue, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. The funeral service will occur Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Radney-Smith Chapel with the burial following at Shelvin Rock Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Robbie Lyner, Johnny Butler, Cody Laman, Cody Martin, Lee Taylor, John Tompson, with Timmy Butler and Logan Baird serving as honorary pallbearers. Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close