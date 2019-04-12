Mary Jo Harris Abbott, of Birmingham, AL passed away April 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grady L. Abbott; son, Gary L. Abbott; and parents, Lois and Lenford Harris of Talladega, AL. She is survived by her sisters, Betty Simmons (Bill), Martha Livingston (David), and Linda Whitaker (Rubel); 2 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Abbott was a 1952 graduate of Talladega High School. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11AM to 12PM at Kilgroe Funeral Home Leeds Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 12:45PM at Beulah Cemetery in Sterrett, AL. Visit us online www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 12, 2019