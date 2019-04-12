The Daily Home

Mary Jo Harris Abbott

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo Harris Abbott.

Mary Jo Harris Abbott, of Birmingham, AL passed away April 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grady L. Abbott; son, Gary L. Abbott; and parents, Lois and Lenford Harris of Talladega, AL. She is survived by her sisters, Betty Simmons (Bill), Martha Livingston (David), and Linda Whitaker (Rubel); 2 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Abbott was a 1952 graduate of Talladega High School. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11AM to 12PM at Kilgroe Funeral Home Leeds Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 12:45PM at Beulah Cemetery in Sterrett, AL. Visit us online www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Funeral Home
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
(205) 699-3181
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Leeds, AL   (205) 699-3181
funeral home direction icon