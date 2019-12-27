Mary Jo King Kendrick, age 88, of Sylacauga passed away December 25, 2019 This precious lady went home to be with her Lord and her beloved husband of 63 years, Ralph Kendrick. She loved her Lord, family, fellow church members, neighbors and was loved by all who knew her. She was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and she was employed Avondale Mills for 15 years. Graveside service will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2PM at Greenhill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel. Survivors include daughter: Teresa Stubblefield (Son-in-law Howard) of Wetumpka, son: Terry Kendrick of Talladega, she is also survived by one granddaughter: Deidre Sandifer (and her husband Ethan). The family request no flowers; however donations can be made in her memory to . Online condolences can be made to www.curtisandsonfunerals.com Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 27, 2019