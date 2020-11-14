Mary Joyce (Pressley) Mackey passed away and entered the splendor of heaven Friday, November 6, 2020, in Laguna Niguel, California at the age of 89, after a long and healthy life. The oldest of ten children, Mary understood from an early age the values of hard work, family, and bringing happiness to others. She was a woman who, when challenges came, faced and overcame them with resolve, wisdom, and a joy that was inspiring and contagious. Her many friends and relatives will always remember her beautiful smile and sense of humor, her incredible skills as a cook, and the energetic hugs that she gave so readily and lovingly. In the all the places she worked over the years, Mary was the employee and leader that others could always count on to be dependable, responsible and on time. She was a people person in every respect, and would light up any room she entered, bringing joy and laughter as well. She had an uncanny way of making anyone who was around her, even for a short time, feel like they were a long-time and beloved friend - which they always became. Mary was born and raised in Talladega, Alabama, the daughter of Ural and Lucille Pressley, and lived most of her adult life in California. She is survived by one sibling, Alton Pressley, her daughters Sandra Lander and Terri Nader, her son David Huff, as well as six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and 1 great-great-great-grandchild. Mary's life and home going will be honored at a graveside service on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2 PM, at El Toro Memorial Park in Lake Forest, CA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to LBDA.org
- Lewy Body Dementia Association.