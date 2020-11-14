1/1
Mary Joyce (Pressley) Mackey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Joyce (Pressley) Mackey passed away and entered the splendor of heaven Friday, November 6, 2020, in Laguna Niguel, California at the age of 89, after a long and healthy life. The oldest of ten children, Mary understood from an early age the values of hard work, family, and bringing happiness to others. She was a woman who, when challenges came, faced and overcame them with resolve, wisdom, and a joy that was inspiring and contagious. Her many friends and relatives will always remember her beautiful smile and sense of humor, her incredible skills as a cook, and the energetic hugs that she gave so readily and lovingly. In the all the places she worked over the years, Mary was the employee and leader that others could always count on to be dependable, responsible and on time. She was a people person in every respect, and would light up any room she entered, bringing joy and laughter as well. She had an uncanny way of making anyone who was around her, even for a short time, feel like they were a long-time and beloved friend - which they always became. Mary was born and raised in Talladega, Alabama, the daughter of Ural and Lucille Pressley, and lived most of her adult life in California. She is survived by one sibling, Alton Pressley, her daughters Sandra Lander and Terri Nader, her son David Huff, as well as six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and 1 great-great-great-grandchild. Mary's life and home going will be honored at a graveside service on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2 PM, at El Toro Memorial Park in Lake Forest, CA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to LBDA.org - Lewy Body Dementia Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved