Celebration of life for Ms. Mary L. Davis, 75, will be held on Saturday, April 18, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. Rev. Bobby L. Harris, officiating. Visitation will be held Friday 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. On April 5, 2020 Ms. Davis departed this walk of life at her residence, Sylacauga, AL. She leaves to cherish her memory her three daughters, Jacquline McElrath (Bobby Rand) of Sylacauga AL; Carolyn M. McElrath of Decatur, GA; Latanga A. Davis of Decatur, GA; and one son, Tarrence L Davis (Cherice Davis) of Columbia, MO; fourteen grandchildren, Javel McElrath, Jamall McElrath, Chrashawn Tara, Cortez Cook, Jatavya Hill, Candance McElrath, Dominique Williams, Jacorian Davis, Keyonna Davis, Katasia Davis, Tarrence Davis, Jr., Caprianna Davis, Michalette Reese, Courdavon Davis and a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; she leaves four sisters, Evelyn Burns, Helen Townsend, Lilamae (Lisha) Carter, and Peggy Gilder all of Sylacauga, AL; five brothers, John Milton (Betty) McElrath, Edward McElrath both of Sylacauga, AL; Willie Lee McElrath of Talladega AL; Marvin McElrath of Sylacauga, AL; and David (Lauvenia) McElrath of Fort Wayne, In; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2020