A private graveside service for Mary L. Parrett, 74, will be held. Mrs. Parrett died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Russell Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Murlon Parrett, father, Cecil McDaniel, mother, Liza McElrath and brother, Pete McDaniel. She is survived by her four children, William Parrett, Jr. "Chip", Veronica Michelle Parrett, Charles L. Parrett "Chuck", Marion Keith Parrett "Chad"; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 3, 2019