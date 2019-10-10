Mary Lou Hayes Clark, age 84, of Sylacauga, Passed away October 5, 2019. She is Survived by her daughters, Martha Clark Cash and Edwina Mary Clark, brothers, Howard Hayes (Grace) and Austin Hayes (Kay), grandchildren, Chris Cash (Kristi), Tim Cash (Cassidy), Kim Cash, Nathan Cash (Katelyn), and Miranda Clark, and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Clark, parents, Winnie Maude and Charlie Monroe Hayes, son, James William "Bill" Clark, brothers, Roy Hayes and Clarence Hayes, and sisters, Mildred Lacey and Elsie Basset. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2pm, at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:30pm until 8pm. Officiating will be Pastor James Beam, Pastor Mark Deason, and Rev. Jimmy Dale Abrams. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Most of her life, she worked on serving others. She was a nurse and paramedic at several of the area hospitals and nursing homes. Also, she would volunteer for the Red Cross, where she received a certificate for 25 years of service. Mary started God First Ministries 20 years ago in Opelika Al. This Ministry helped people with both their financial and spiritual needs. At that time she also worked for His Place, a ministry that helped recovering addicts with drug and alcohol problems. When she moved back to Sylacauga in 2004, she became known as, "Miss Mary" the Christian counselor. She will be greatly missed. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 10, 2019