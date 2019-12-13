Celebration of life for Mrs. Mary Lou Rowland, 91, will be held on Saturday, December 14th at Roseline Baptist Church, Millerville, AL at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at Simmons Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, 2PM to 8PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Rowland departed this life on December 3, 2019 in Port Washington, New York. She leaves to cherish her loving memories two sons, George (Barbara) Simmons of Bayside, NY; Anthony (Terry) Rowland of Great Neck, NY; one daughter, Mary (Henry) Spruill of Columbia, NC; three brothers, Dewey (Petty) Simmons, Robert Simmons, and John Wesley Simmons all of Millerville, AL; four sisters, Lucielle Simmons, LaFrances (Frank) Simmons, Emma Simmons, Lily Pearl Simmons all of Alabama; seventeen grandchildren, Rache Arrington, Shawn Spruill, Michael Simmons, Cecilia Simmons, Katrina Evans, Danhnyce Rowland all of New York; Kenneth Spruill, Eric Spruill, Don Don Spruill, Tranessa Spruill all of North Carolina; Kayla Rowland and Justine Rowland both of California; Terry Simmons of Virginia; Anthony Wallace of Georgia; Timothy Simmons of Michigan; thirty great grandchildren, nine great -great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, a special life long friend, Minnie Morgan; other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 13, 2019