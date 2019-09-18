The Daily Home

Mary Louise "Lou" Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise "Lou" Smith.
Service Information
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL
35160
(256)-362-0111
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Louise "Lou" Smith, 91, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m. Rev. Billy Williams will officiate. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Mrs. Smith was a lifelong citizen of Talladega and a member of Taylor's Grove Holiness Church. She was retired from Wehadkee Yarn Mills. Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, William Henry Smith; son, Johnnie W. Smith; sisters, Ethel Gallahair and Gladys Newman; and her parents, George Tims and Beulah Tims. She is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Barbara (Arthur) Herrington, grandchildren, Andrew Herrington, Daniel (Erika) Herrington, Heather Herrington, and Cindy Black; as well as 8 great grandchildren. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Encompass Hospice. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 18, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.