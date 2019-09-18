Mary Louise "Lou" Smith, 91, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m. Rev. Billy Williams will officiate. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Mrs. Smith was a lifelong citizen of Talladega and a member of Taylor's Grove Holiness Church. She was retired from Wehadkee Yarn Mills. Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, William Henry Smith; son, Johnnie W. Smith; sisters, Ethel Gallahair and Gladys Newman; and her parents, George Tims and Beulah Tims. She is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Barbara (Arthur) Herrington, grandchildren, Andrew Herrington, Daniel (Erika) Herrington, Heather Herrington, and Cindy Black; as well as 8 great grandchildren. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Encompass Hospice. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 18, 2019