Celebration of life for Mrs. Mary Magdelene Fluker, 81, was held on Monday, March 16, at New Life Outreach Ministries, Sylacauga, AL at 2:00 PM. Rev. Bruce Alford, officiated. Burial followed at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. On March 10, 2020 Mrs. Fluker departed this walk of life at her residence, Sylacauga, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories seven children, Cheryl (Lonnie) Jennings of Sylacauga, AL; Cassandra Fluker of Sylacauga, AL; Shana Fluker of Childersburg, AL; Larry J. Fluker of Sylacauga, AL; Barry (Lisa) Fluker of Anniston, AL; Anthony (Shaunta) Fluker and Terrance (Wendonlyn) Fluker both of Sylacauga, AL; one brother, James Beavers of Talladega, AL; six sisters, Nellie (Paul) Wilson, Willie B. Woods both of Sylacauga, AL; Minnie Fowler of Childersburg, AL; Patrica D. Roston of Sylacauga, AL; Pearline (Grover) Embry, Sr. of Sylacauga, AL; and Flora Jones of Talladega, AL; one aunt, Elnora Green of Talladega, AL; sixteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home directed the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 18, 2020