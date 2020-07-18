Graveside service for Mary Nell Craddock, age 86, of Sylacauga will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10AM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Byron White officiating. Mrs. Craddock passed away July 16, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her twin daughters: Judi Beth Craddock, Nancy Leigh Craddock, parents: Emmette and Bertha Whitley and sisters: Eleanor Moore and Ann Harkins. She was graduate of the Sylacauga Nursing School and was a registered nurse for 33 years at Sylacauga Hospital. The family would like to say a special thanks to the sitters: Loyce Renzendes and Lena Bryant, and also, special thanks to Coosa Valley Hospice and nurses, Dolores Catchings and Donna Evans for their outstanding care and untiring efforts. Survivors are her husband of 63 years: Myron "Cato" Craddock, son: Ronnie Craddock (Allyson), daughter: Amy Lee (Donnie), brother: Wallace Whitley, sister: Betty Gaston and 4 grandchildren: Jordan Whitley Craddock, Andrew Hilliard Craddock, Paul Getts Craddock and Adam Christopher Lee. Pallbearers will be Stevie Wyatt, Mark Wyatt, Hub Wyatt, Ken Sims, Maury Gaston and Daron Holland. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to, Coosa Valley Hospice, the First United Methodist Church Hope Sunday School Class or the Alzheimer's Association
