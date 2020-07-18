1/1
Mary Nell Craddock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside service for Mary Nell Craddock, age 86, of Sylacauga will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10AM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Byron White officiating. Mrs. Craddock passed away July 16, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her twin daughters: Judi Beth Craddock, Nancy Leigh Craddock, parents: Emmette and Bertha Whitley and sisters: Eleanor Moore and Ann Harkins. She was graduate of the Sylacauga Nursing School and was a registered nurse for 33 years at Sylacauga Hospital. The family would like to say a special thanks to the sitters: Loyce Renzendes and Lena Bryant, and also, special thanks to Coosa Valley Hospice and nurses, Dolores Catchings and Donna Evans for their outstanding care and untiring efforts. Survivors are her husband of 63 years: Myron "Cato" Craddock, son: Ronnie Craddock (Allyson), daughter: Amy Lee (Donnie), brother: Wallace Whitley, sister: Betty Gaston and 4 grandchildren: Jordan Whitley Craddock, Andrew Hilliard Craddock, Paul Getts Craddock and Adam Christopher Lee. Pallbearers will be Stevie Wyatt, Mark Wyatt, Hub Wyatt, Ken Sims, Maury Gaston and Daron Holland. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to, Coosa Valley Hospice, the First United Methodist Church Hope Sunday School Class or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved