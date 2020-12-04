Mary T. Steed "Molly", age 85, of Anniston, Alabama passed away December 2, 2020 at her home in Anniston, Alabama. Mrs. Steed was born and raised in Heflin, Alabama where she met her husband, Cyrus S "Slick" Steed, Jr. They lived and raised their children in Lincoln, Alabama where they celebrated 52 years of marriage. Molly was a devoted wife, loving mother, and a steadfast friend to all that knew her. She was active in their family business, Steed Timber Company and served as the Chief Financial Officer for over 30 years. She was an accomplished musician, playing the organ in Lincoln United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Molly was a lifelong learner: she studied and excelled at interior design, floral design, and the culinary arts. She studied for her pilot's license and passed her solo flight test in 1967. She was indeed a renaissance woman. In recent years, she was a resident of Anniston, spending her summers at her home in Highlands, North Carolina. In Highlands, Molly was a member of the Laurel Garden Club, attended the First Presbyterian Church, and was an active and revered member of the Highlands Falls Ladies Golf Association. She also served on the Highlands Falls Board of Directors. Molly was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Louise and James Lee Thompson, two sisters Rose Thompson Cole and Jean Thompson Zaner McNally; three brothers, James L. Thompson, Jr., Charles W. Thompson, and William H. Thompson; her husband Cyrus S "Slick" Steed, Jr., and her daughter Sara "Sally" Carol Steed. She is survived by her two sons, Cyrus S Steed, III (Joan) and Garrett Walker Steed, Sr. (Joy); grandchildren Lauren, Garrett, Blake, and Grant, sister Lauretta T. Payne (Max), sister-in-law Marianne Blackwell, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Lincoln Cemetery in Lincoln, Alabama. Pallbearers will be Sam Brien, Russ Brien, Garrett Steed, Blake Steed, Grant Steed, and Michael Sutter. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega is directing services.