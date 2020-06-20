Mary Thomas Perkins Strickland 1926-2020 On June 17, 2020, at the age of 94, Mary returned home to her Lord. Mary had been a life-long resident of Talladega. She passed away in Pensacola, Florida where she relocated for health reasons. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Gordon M. Thomas; her brother, Gordon L. Thomas; and her husbands, Clinton Perkins and Dr. J.G. Strickland. Mary is survived her daughter, Cheryl (John) Fox and two grandsons; Eric (Tiffany) Fox; Alex (Carrie) Fox; and four great-grandchildren. Mary graduated as valedictorian of her class at Winterboro High School. She retired from the State of Alabama as a clerical supervisor. She dearly loved her friends and the people of Alpine. Mary was very proud of her contribution to Alpine Baptist Church as their organist for nearly 50 years. Services will be held at Alpine Baptist Church on June 23, 2020, with the visitation beginning at 11:00 AM, and the service to immediately follow at 11:30 AM. Burial to follow at Alpine Cemetery. A special thanks is given to Emerald Coast Hospice for their personal and professional care. Trahan Family Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements.

